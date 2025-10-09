Guwahati: At least 17 people were injured, four critically, when a Tata Magic Ace vehicle carrying members of Assam’s tea tribe and Adivasi community met with an accident on Wednesday morning while traveling from Doomdooma to Tinsukia.

The group was en route to participate in a massive rally demanding Scheduled Tribe (ST) status, higher daily wages, and land rights for tea garden workers.

The injured were taken to Tinsukia Medical College and Hospital, while four seriously hurt individuals — Tanu Kishan, Rajiv Tanti, Pradip Tanti, and Suraj Tanti — were referred to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh for advanced treatment.

Tinsukia MLA Sanjoy Kishan visited the hospital and instructed officials to ensure proper medical care for the injured, expressing his wishes for their speedy recovery.

“I met the hospital authorities and the superintendent to ensure that proper treatment is provided. I wish all the injured a quick recovery,” he said.

The accident occurred as more than one lakh members of Assam’s tea community gathered in Tinsukia to press for long-standing demands, including ST recognition, revision of daily wages, and land ownership rights. The large-scale protest caused significant traffic disruptions, with demonstrators filling roads with banners and slogans.

The agitation was jointly organised by several organisations, including the All Assam Tea Tribes Association (AATSA), All Adivasi Students’ Association of Assam (AASAA), and Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha (ACMS). Leaders of these groups accused the government of failing to fulfil promises made during previous elections.

For decades, tea tribe and Adivasi communities have sought higher wages, distribution of land pattas (titles) to tea garden families, and constitutional recognition as Scheduled Tribes — a move that would grant them legal safeguards and benefits.

The incident also drew attention as Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma was on a two-day visit to Tinsukia district on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A local resident noted, “The police, especially the traffic department, should be more vigilant and better prepared during such mass protests to prevent accidents.”