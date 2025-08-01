Guwahati: A suspected case of human trafficking was averted late Wednesday night when 26 girls, including four minors, were rescued at New Tinsukia Railway Station in Assam.

The group was allegedly being transported to Tamil Nadu using forged Aadhaar cards.

The incident came to light after Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel at Dibrugarh Junction noticed discrepancies in the identity documents of the girls during routine checks. Sensing foul play, they immediately alerted their counterparts in Tinsukia, as the train had already left the station.

A swift joint operation by the RPF and Tinsukia district police was launched. Upon intercepting the train at New Tinsukia, authorities successfully rescued all 26 girls and detained the accompanying man, identified as Jitu Dutta.

He later confessed to using fake Aadhaar cards and admitted that the girls were being taken to Tamil Nadu, allegedly for employment in garment factories.

According to officials, many of the girls were unaware of their final destination. Some believed they were heading for job interviews or training, while others said their families had no knowledge of their travel.

“We suspect this is part of a wider trafficking network,” a senior police official said. “Initial findings point to the involvement of agents operating in rural areas of Assam, luring families with false promises of employment.”

Authorities recovered several forged identity documents and other suspicious items from the accused. Efforts are now underway to verify the identities and addresses of the rescued girls, most of whom are from remote villages in Upper Assam.

Child welfare officials have taken charge of the minors, arranging temporary shelter and counselling. Efforts are also being made to trace their families and ensure safe repatriation.

Jitu Dutta is currently in custody and faces multiple charges, including human trafficking, forgery, and violations of child protection laws.

“The timely alert from Dibrugarh RPF and coordination with our team in Tinsukia helped prevent a potentially serious crime,” an RPF official said.