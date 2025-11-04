Guwahati: In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Assam Police seized nearly 310 kilograms of cannabis worth around Rs3 crore in Mazbat, Udalguri district, on Tuesday.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the case, officials confirmed.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to X (formerly Twitter) to commend the police for the operation, sharing the update in a post that read:

Roses are red

Violets are blue

If you are doing illegal substances@assampolice will catch YOU! ?



Kudos to Mazbat Police for apprehending 309.78 kg cannabis worth approx ?3 crores, 2 arrested in connection with the case.#AssamAgainstDrugs pic.twitter.com/5n3wjMx2K3 — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 4, 2025

According to police sources, the contraband was recovered during a targeted operation based on specific intelligence inputs.

The arrested individuals are being interrogated to trace the wider network involved in the smuggling racket.

The latest seizure adds to Assam’s ongoing campaign against narcotics, which has seen numerous successful operations over the past few years.

The Chief Minister and state police have consistently reiterated their “zero-tolerance” stance on drugs, positioning the drive as part of the broader #AssamAgainstDrugs initiative.