Guwahati: At least 33 elephants are being transported from Arunachal Pradesh to Vantara, a private zoo at Jamnagar in Gujarat owned by Anant Ambani.

The elephants, reportedly purchased from private owners in Lohit district, are being transported in 16 animal ambulances with Gujarat registration.

Vantara, an initiative of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, is a collaboration between the Radhe Krishna Temple Elephant Welfare Trust and Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation.

The transportation of the elephants came to light when they crossed the Arunachal Pradesh border and entered Assam’s Tinsukia district on Sunday morning.

This transfer has sparked concerns about proper procedures and animal welfare during the long journey.

Environmental activist Jayanta Kr Das alleged that the animal ambulances lack necessary certifications, including Pollution Under Control Certificates (PUCC), insurance, and fitness certificates.

“Who will be responsible for the sufferings of the animals during their long journey? Why are elephants being transferred regularly to a private zoo?” Das questioned.

Wildlife activists raised concerns about the authenticity of the elephants being labeled as captive-bred.

They alleged that many of these elephants were likely captured from the wild and subjected to harsh training before being sold.

In April 2023, the Centre for Research on Animal Rights (CRAR) expressed concerns about the potential for disguising wild-caught calves as captive-born to facilitate trade. Arunachal Pradesh and upper Assam have a history of capturing young elephants for captive purposes.

This is not the first instance of elephants being transferred from the Northeast to Vantara. Since 2021, at least 39 elephants have been transported from Arunachal Pradesh, with 17 transported in April and June 2022 alone.

Tripura, with a reported 74 pet elephants, has also sent 23 elephants to Jamnagar.

The transportation of elephants to Vantara has consistently faced criticism. In 2022, the transport of 12 elephants from Tripura sparked controversy over concerns about proper transportation procedures.

While a court-appointed High Powered committee recommended transferring 23 elephants (20 from Arunachal Pradesh) to the RKTEWT in April 2023, the move faced resistance from wildlife organizations.

Despite protests, 20 elephants were transported from Namsai district.