Guwahati: Assam Police have arrested five individuals and seized 44,000 Yaba tablets valued at an estimated Rs 6.5 crore (65 million Indian Rupees) in the Sribhumi district.

The successful intelligence-based operation led to the recovery of the Yaba tablets from the Veterbond area, followed by the apprehension of the five suspected peddlers.

Following the successful crackdown, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma publicly congratulated the state police force, commending their dedication and efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated, “Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by Sribhumi Police at Veterbond area. 44,000 Yaba Tablets worth Rs 6.5 crore were seized, 5 peddlers were arrested in this regard.”

Notably, Assam police had previously conducted a significant operation in Cachar district, seizing drugs valued at Rs 45 crore and arresting four individuals on charges of drug peddling.