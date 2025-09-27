Digboi: In one of the largest cleanliness drives in recent memory, more than 816 tonnes of accumulated garbage were removed from the long-clogged Ramnagar–Borbil drain in Digboi through a joint operation by Digboi Refinery, Digboi Municipality, and Digboi Anchalik Panchayat.

The massive task required 17 truck trips to transport the waste, marking a decisive step in restoring environmental balance and preventing recurring flood hazards.

The operation gained urgency after a scrap collector tragically lost his life earlier this month when he was trapped under heaps of garbage in the same clogged drain.

The incident not only highlighted the grave health and safety risks of unchecked dumping but also underscored the urgent need for intervention.

As part of the broader CTU Transformation initiative, the cleanliness drive at Ramnagar–Borbil targeted waste ranging from plastic bottles and domestic refuse to dense clusters of invasive water hyacinth.

For years, the overgrowth had obstructed the natural flow of the drain, causing waterlogging and environmental degradation. Its complete removal has now improved drainage and significantly enhanced local hygiene conditions.

In addition to leading the cleanup, the Corporate Communication team of Digboi Refinery undertook efforts to sensitise residents living around the drain. They urged people to develop eco-friendly habits and strictly desist from throwing household garbage into public drains, stressing that community cooperation is crucial to sustaining the progress achieved through such drives.

“This mission reflects the true spirit of collaboration between public sector units and local bodies,” a Digboi Refinery spokesperson noted. “By working together, we can turn the tide on pollution and build a cleaner, safer future for the people of Digboi.”

Local media played a key role in bringing this issue to light. NorthEast Now (NeNow) was the first to report on the hazardous condition of the Ramnagar–Borbil drain and the tragic death of the scrap collector. By amplifying public concerns and sustaining coverage, NeNow’s reporting helped pressure authorities and stakeholders into urgent action, ultimately leading to this large-scale cleanliness drive.

The campaign not only cleared physical waste but also served as a tribute to the life lost, reinforcing the collective responsibility to ensure such tragedies are not repeated. It symbolized community resolve against pollution and negligence, highlighting the power of united action under the Swachhata Hi Seva movement.