Dibrugarh: The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a protest on Friday in front of the Lezai-Kalakhowa Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital in Dibrugarh, demanding the resumption of emergency services.

Protesters voiced their discontent with the government’s failure to ensure essential healthcare at the hospital, highlighting the critical lack of emergency services.

“Despite serving 58 villages and being located just 25 kilometers from Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH), this hospital fails to provide basic medical care,” said a protester. “The anti-venom unit, crucial for this region, remains non-functional.”

He further said, “The absence of an operation theater and the unavailability of doctors, particularly during night hours and gynecologists, severely impact the villagers’ access to healthcare.”

Another protester echoed these concerns, stating, “The Model Hospital was established to serve the needs of this community. The lack of emergency services leaves the rural population vulnerable during critical situations. Reaching AMCH in time is challenging, especially for those requiring immediate medical attention.”

A female protester demanded immediate action from the Assam Chief Minister and Health Minister to address the critical deficiencies and ensure the provision of basic and emergency healthcare facilities at the Lezai-Kalakhowa Model Hospital.