Guwahati: In a resounding show of public outrage and solidarity, the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) orchestrated a massive statewide sit-in protest across all district headquarters on Tuesday, calling for swift justice in the mysterious death of Assam’s cultural icon, singer Zubeen Garg.

The students’ union firmly stated that Zubeen Garg must get justice, and until justice is delivered, AASU will not rest.” AASU stated this evening.

The demonstrations, held at prominent public venues, saw hundreds of students, activists, and citizens gathering with placards and slogans like “We Want Justice for Zubeen Garg” and “Punish the Guilty,” underscoring the deepening frustration over the ongoing probe into Garg’s demise on September 19 this year in Singapore.

The protests erupted exactly 25 days after Garg, revered as the “Voice of Assam” for his soul-stirring melodies and social activism, was found unresponsive during swimming in Singapore while he had gone there to participate in a Northeast India Festival event.

Initial reports suggested drowning, but mounting suspicions of foul play fueled by allegations of negligence by associates on a yacht have ignited a firestorm.

Over 60 FIRs have been filed statewide, charging murder, culpable homicide, and conspiracy, while the Special Investigation Team (SIT) under Assam CID has arrested key figures including Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, and Shekhar Goswami. Four Assamese expatriates recently testified in Guwahati, with six more summoned, as the probe coordinates with Singaporean authorities via the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT).

AASU’s campaign, launched earlier this month, marks the first phase of a three-pronged agitation: today’s sit-ins to be followed by candlelight vigils on October 19 at anchalik committees and a symbolic “Nyay Samdal” (Justice March) on October 23 across districts.

In Guwahati, Kamrup Metropolitan AASU led a vibrant dharna at Dighalipukhuri Park, where students from local schools and colleges chanted “Inquilab Zindabad” amid heavy placard displays. Similar fervor gripped Jorhat, Biswanath, and Nalbari, with over 100 participants in Biswanath protesting outside Shaheed Bhawan, decrying the SIT’s “selective questioning” and lack of on-site verification in Singapore.

AASU President Utpal Sharma and General Secretary Samiran Phukan, in a fiery address, lambasted the investigation’s pace, accusing yacht companions of callous inaction while Garg struggled. “It has been 26 days, and Assam still awaits justice. The people will not rest until the guilty face exemplary punishment,” Sharma declared, echoing the union’s four core demands: a thorough, time-bound probe; a stringent chargesheet with forensic evidence; accountability for all involved, including Assam Association Singapore members; and no leniency for negligence. Phukan added, “This is a moral fight, not political Zubeen united us beyond caste and creed; his loss demands uncompromised truth.”

The protests coincide with broader mobilizations, including a citizen petition to Singapore Police for transparency, signed by 59 Assam residents, and actress Amrita Gogoi’s digital campaign under #JusticeForZubeenGarg.

AASU notably declined an SIT briefing for 15 civil society figures today, citing legal risks that could aid the accused, prioritizing “justice first, optics later.”

Garg’s wife, Garima Saikia Garg, has publicly urged closure, amplifying the grief of millions.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma assured a judicial commission under Justice Soumitra Saikia for parallel oversight, promising viscera reports will accelerate charges. As vigils loom, the movement from streets to screens signals Assam’s unyielding resolve: Zubeen’s legacy demands nothing less than full accountability.