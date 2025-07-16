Dibrugarh: Members of the All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) staged a road blockade at the Chowkidingee area of Dibrugarh on Wednesday, protesting against the worsening condition of the city’s roads.

The protest was led by AASU Dibrugarh district president Tanuj Haloi and general secretary Papu Saikia.

The student body highlighted that large potholes and damaged blacktop on several roads were posing serious safety risks to daily commuters, including students and workers.

“The condition of our roads is unacceptable. Every day, lives are put at risk due to the negligence of the authorities. It is the duty of the district administration, the Dibrugarh Municipal Corporation, and the Public Works Department (PWD) to ensure proper maintenance,” Haloi said during the protest.

Demonstrators raised slogans condemning the inaction of the local administration and called for immediate intervention. Following the blockade, AASU members submitted a memorandum to district officials, demanding urgent repair and improvement of the road infrastructure within 10 days.

