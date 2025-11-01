Guwahati: Adani Power has emerged as the lowest bidder for a 3.2-gigawatt coal power supply tender in Assam, the company announced during a post-earnings call.

The state electricity commission has approved the bid, and Adani Power expects to receive the official award notice soon.

This Assam tender is part of a larger plan, totaling over 22 gigawatts of thermal power projects across states such as Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal, aimed at securing reliable long-term electricity as demand grows and renewable energy remains variable.

In August, Adani Power revealed plans to invest around $5 billion in two new coal-fired plants. The company aims to raise its total capacity from 18 gigawatts to 42 gigawatts by 2032, with 8.5 gigawatts already covered under long-term power purchase agreements.

The expansion will involve an investment of about 2 trillion rupees, with the first 12 gigawatts expected to be operational by 2030.

Adani Power has pre-ordered all boilers, turbines, and generators for the projects, with deliveries scheduled in stages over the next three to six years.

The company also reported that outstanding payments from Bangladesh have dropped to the equivalent of 15 days of electricity supply, down from around $900 million in May and nearly $2 billion earlier this year.