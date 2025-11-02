Guwahati: The year-long series of protests opposing the alleged transfer of about 9,000 bighas of land across several villages in Assam’s Chhota Lakhindong and nearby areas of Umrangshu to the Adani Group appears to be drawing to a close.

Reports indicate that the company has reached a compensation agreement with the affected villagers, effectively bringing the protests to an end.

After settling most disputes, authorities now plan to proceed with constructing several cement plants, including the proposed Ambuja Cement unit, in the region.

This development became apparent during a public hearing held by the Assam Pollution Control Board on Wednesday.

Observers noted that after officials finalized the compensation payments, they treated the hearing and clearance processes as mere formalities without rigorous environmental review.

Allegations suggest that both the state government and the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council had been planning the land transfer to the Adani Group for quite some time.

Earlier, several local political parties and organizations had opposed the move, lending support to villagers protesting the project.

Legal battles ensued, and demonstrations intensified.

However, after compensation payments began, many villagers reportedly accepted financial settlements rather than continuing their resistance.

Former Council member and chief convener of the Sixth Schedule Protection Committee, Daniel Langthasa, expressed deep dissatisfaction with how the process unfolded.

Langthasa stated, “We support development, but the authorities did not follow proper legal procedures for land acquisition. The Umrangshu event on Wednesday was purely cosmetic. How can they pay compensation before the Assam Pollution Control Board grants environmental clearance?”

Langthasa further warned that unchecked mining and cement plant expansion over thousands of bighas could severely pollute Umrangshu.

“When such massive industries operate, even the air will grow dense and the safety of our drinking water cannot be guaranteed,” he cautioned.

Responding to allegations made during the public hearing that his group was “inciting” the villagers, Langthasa said such claims were unfortunate and baseless.

He reaffirmed that his organization supports only lawful and environmentally responsible development in the hill district.