Guwahati: The Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) results for Grade III posts will be announced tomorrow, October 10, at 10:30 AM, as assured earlier by the state government.

The results mark a key milestone in the large-scale recruitment drive conducted by the State Level Recruitment Commission (SLRC) to fill thousands of vacancies in Assam’s government departments.

Candidates can check their results on the official SLRC websites: slrcg3.sebaonline.org

for Grade III and slrcg4.sebaonline.org for Grade IV posts.

To access the results, candidates must log in using their application number and password or date of birth once the link becomes active.

How to check results:

1.Visit the official SLRC website for Grade III or Grade IV.

2. Click on the result link for the respective examination.

3. Enter the login credentials and submit.

4. The result will be displayed on the screen.

5. Download and print the result for future reference.

The ADRE Grade III examination was held to recruit candidates for various clerical and technical positions in state government departments.

While the Grade IV results have already been declared, the publication of Grade III results will now pave the way for document verification and appointment procedures.

The Assam government, under the supervision of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has reiterated its commitment to ensuring a transparent, fair, and timely recruitment process.

The result announcement is expected to bring relief to lakhs of candidates who have been eagerly awaiting the outcome of the written examination.