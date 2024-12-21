Assam: AG Devojit Saikia accused of violating constitutional norms

Guwahati: The Leader of the Opposition at the Assam Legislator Assembly, Debabrata Saikia has filed a complaint against the state’s Advocate General, Devojit Lon Saikia, alleging that he has violated constitutional norms and privileges.

Saikia in a letter to the Chief Justice of India said that the Advocate General violated the norms by taking on the role of Acting General Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Director of the International Cricket Council (ICC).

According to the complaint letter, Saikia’s new roles are in conflict with his position as Advocate General of Assam, as they involve pecuniary and financial benefits from a foreign organization (ICC) and a non-governmental organization (BCCI). This, Saikia claimed, is a violation of the principles of “Office of Profit”.

The LoP also cited Rule 48 of the Bar Council of India Rules, which states that an advocate cannot hold an executive position in a company. By taking on the role of Secretary (Acting) of BCCI, Devojit Lon Saikia has allegedly violated this rule, he said.

Debabrat Saikia’s letter further mentions that Devojit Lon Saikia had previously resigned from his post as Senior Additional Advocate General of Assam in 2018 to contest for the post of Secretary of the Assam Cricket Association.

However, this time, Saikia has allegedly disregarded the rules and taken on the new roles despite holding a public office.

The complaint has been addressed to the Chief Justice of India, Governor of Assam, Chief Minister of Assam, Chief Secretary of Assam, and the Bar Council of India.