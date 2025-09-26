Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar legislator Akhil Gogoi on Friday publicly demanded the immediate and unconditional release of musician Ajay Phukan and all other detainees, urging Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to act promptly.

“I strongly appeal to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma for the immediate release of Ajay Phukan and others. They have committed no crime; they raised their voice seeking justice for Zubeen Garg,” Gogoi said. He added that his focus remains solely on securing justice for the late singer, leaving discussions about the ongoing Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections for later.

Following violent protests over Zubeen Garg’s suspicious death, the artiste community also submitted a memorandum to the Gorchuk Police Outpost in Kamrup (Metro), requesting Phukan’s release.

The memorandum emphasized Phukan’s long-standing association with Garg and appealed that if no serious offence is proven, he should be released immediately after due inquiry.

Phukan, along with social activist Victor Das, was detained on Thursday after clashes erupted in Datalpara, outside the residence of Siddhartha Sharma, Zubeen Garg’s longtime manager. Protesters demanding “Justice for Zubeen Garg” allegedly pelted stones at an SIT vehicle, injuring police and damaging property.

Security forces responded with baton charges, leaving several protesters injured, including one with a head injury. Both Das and Phukan were booked for assaulting on-duty officers and inciting violence.

Meanwhile, the SIT and CID intensified their investigation. On Friday, authorities carried out a seven-hour raid at musician Shekharjyoti Goswami’s residence, seizing multiple electronic items, including pen drives, a CPU, and a hard disk. Goswami was not arrested.

Earlier, a six-hour raid was conducted at event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta’s residence in Geetanagar, where officials recovered mobile phones, laptops, hard disks, and documents deemed vital to the investigation. The SIT returned to Mahanta’s residence on Friday for further inquiry.

The crackdown triggered sporadic protests across Guwahati, with roads in Ganeshpara and Manpara blocked. Heavy police deployment helped prevent further escalation, though clashes left both police personnel and demonstrators injured.

Amid the unrest, rumours circulated about internet disconnections in the state. Assam Police clarified via its X account: “A false rumour is being spread by malicious elements that Assam internet service will be discontinued. Please don’t believe such rumours. Action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.”

Zubeen Garg, who passed away in Singapore on September 19, 2025, was cremated with full state honours in Guwahati on September 24. The legendary singer, aged 52, was widely mourned across Assam, with tributes paid by officials and the public alike.

A nine-member reconstituted Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by IPS SDGP MP Gupta, has commenced a time-bound and transparent investigation into the case (No. 18/2025) under Sections 61(2), 105, and 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.