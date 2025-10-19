Guwahati: Raijor Dal chief and Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has urged fans of the late Assamese singer Zubeen Garg to post #JusticeForZubeenGarg comments on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Facebook page, demanding justice for the singer’s mysterious drowning in Singapore last month.

“Imagine if everyone seeking justice for Zubeen Da writes millions of #JusticeForZubeenGarg comments under every Facebook post of Prime Minister Modi. Please tell me, brother,” Gogoi appealed to Garg’s fans on Saturday night.

Thousands have responded to Gogoi’s appeal, also posting messages on the Facebook pages of Singaporean authorities.

Garg, 52, a celebrated singer, composer, and lyricist known for his cultural and political influence, died on September 19 while swimming in the sea under mysterious circumstances.

Suspicions surrounding his death continue, with Assam Police’s CID Special Investigation Team (SIT) arresting event organizer Shyamkanu Mahanta and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and murder.

Gogoi’s social media campaign targets the Prime Minister’s page to pressure the central government to order a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe, criticizing the SIT’s handling of the case as politically influenced.

The campaign has gained momentum, with thousands of posts appearing on Modi’s page and Singaporean authorities’ pages, reflecting widespread public concern.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has defended the SIT and the judicial commission led by retired Justice Soumitra Saikia, while accusing Gogoi of politicizing the tragedy.

So far, seven accused individuals have been sent to judicial custody, but Gogoi continues to demand deeper international cooperation in the investigation.