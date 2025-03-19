Assam: Amritpal Singh's aides released from Dibrugarh jail

Dibrugarh: Dibrugarh Central Jail authorities of Assam released three associates of Amritpal Singh from Dibrugarh Central Jail on Wednesday.

The authorities have been detaining the associates under the National Security Act (NSA) at Dibrugarh Central Jail.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The official said that the Dibrugarh central jail authorities released Kulwant Singh, Harjeet Singh, and Gurinder Pal Singh on Wednesday as their NSA detention period has expired.

Following their release, Punjab police will present them before the judicial court in Dibrugarh and seek transit remand, the official said.

The officials further stated that Dibrugarh Central Jail authorities have released Gurmeet Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Daljit Singh Kalsi, and Basant Singh earlier. Later Punjab police immediately re-arrested them in connection with a case registered at Ajnala Police Station, Punjab.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Later, Punjab police presented them before the Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court in Dibrugarh and placed them under transit remand on March 17 and 18 for their transfer to Punjab.

With all seven detainees now released from the jail, the legal transfer process to Punjab is in its final phase, the official added.

Sources said that the authority will transfer the remaining three detainees, including Amritpal Singh by April 2025.