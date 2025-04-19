Assam: APCC forms panel to probe pre-poll misconduct of party members

Guwahati: Amid serious allegations of corruption and misconduct related to the upcoming Assam Panchayat Elections, the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) on Saturday announced the formation of a three-member committee to probe the charges against its party members.

According to sources, the move comes as the Congress party faces increasing pressure to address alleged irregularities within its own ranks during the election process.

Announcing the development in an official order, APCC President Bhupen Kumar Borah stated that the committee headed by former Union Minister Paban Singh Ghatowar will investigate a wide range of complaints received by the party relating to the Panchayat elections.

Borah noted that the move follows a directive issued by AICC General Secretary-in-Charge Jitendra Singh to ensure transparency and discipline within the party.

He stated that the committee will investigate all complaints received by the party relating to the Panchayat elections, including irregularities in ticket distribution, allegations of cash-for-ticket deals, deliberate walkovers extended to opposition candidates, unexplained withdrawal of nominations, and other acts of anti-party conduct.

Borah asserted that the committee has the authority to summon any party member, accused or otherwise, for questioning. “Attendance before the committee shall take precedence over all campaign-related duties,” he stated.

Moreover, APCC has directed the committee to submit its report on or before May 7, just as the second phase of polling concludes, Borah added.

Notably, the authority scheduled the Assam Panchayat elections on May 2 and May 7, 2025, across 27 districts of the state.