Guwahati: Prominent artistes from Assam have stepped up demands for justice following the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg, filing complaints at the CID office in Guwahati against musician Siddhartha Sharma and Northeast India Festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta.

Leading actors and directors, including Jatin Bora, Ravi Sharma, and Sasanka Samir, met CID officials on Friday, providing detailed statements about Garg’s health, his last days in Singapore, and his interactions with the accused.

Jatin Bora said, “We demanded that the accused be arrested and that Zubeen da gets justice. Reports indicate he was not given his medicines for two days in Singapore — this is unacceptable negligence. We must remain patient and let the investigation run its course.”

Director Sasanka Samir added, “Everyone knew Zubeen da had health issues, yet there appears to have been negligence. We filed an FIR against those responsible and demand a thorough, impartial investigation.”

The artistes stressed that Garg’s sudden death is not only a personal loss but a cultural tragedy for Assam. The CID assured that all complaints will be examined thoroughly.

Zubeen Garg, who passed away last week in Singapore, was cremated in Sonapur on Tuesday with full state honours, triggering widespread mourning across the state.