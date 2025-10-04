Namsai: In a disturbing incident, Prasenjit Das, an Assistant Professor at Arunachal University of Studies (AUS), Namsai district, was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting and abusing a female student of the university. The incident reportedly took place outside the university premises at a private residence and came to light on September 17, when the survivor lodged an FIR at the Namsai Police Station.

The Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO) strongly condemned the alleged act, demanding exemplary punishment for the accused. The organisation also lodged a formal complaint with the AUS administration, urging that the survivor’s academic progress should not be affected and warning that the university would bear the brunt if she suffered mentally or academically.

Confirming the incident, Dy. Registrar Vipin Rawat stated that the university had taken the matter seriously. Following a thorough investigation, the university terminated Prasenjit Das from service. The administration further assured full support for the survivor to continue her studies without any hindrance.

Police officials confirmed that based on the allegations and subsequent evidence, the accused has been forwarded to judicial custody and is presently lodged in jail pending further legal proceedings.

The Arunachal University of Studies is an NGO-managed institution operating under the World Education Mission and administered by a 10-member Board of Directors, led by Kamal Lochan, Chancellor cum Chairman.

The university has been catering to the educational needs of people on a wider magnitude for more than a decade, providing higher education and professional courses across the region chiefly from the neighbouring state of Assam. Notably, the university is located in close proximity to the residence of Arunachal Pradesh’s senior-most politician, Chowna Mein, the current Deputy Chief Minister.

While AUS has largely been a prominent educational institution, earlier controversies have surfaced, including in early 2023, when a female assistant professor accused the university of harassment, culminating in her termination. The university denied the charges, stating that her termination was due to performance-related issues.

These incidents highlight the importance of addressing grievances promptly and maintaining transparency to uphold the institution’s reputation.

The recent case has sparked outrage among students, youth organisations, and the local community, emphasizing the urgent need for safer academic environments and strict measures against sexual misconduct.

It underscores the responsibility of educational institutions to maintain zero tolerance for misconduct and provide a secure environment for students.