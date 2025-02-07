Guwahati: A team of the Assam Police rescued two teenage girls who were allegedly abducted from Suagpur in Baksa district on February 5.

The girls were found held captive in an abandoned railway quarter in Mazbat, Udalguri after a two-day ordeal.

The rescue operation followed a complaint filed by the girls’ families after they went missing on the evening of February 5.

Based on mobile location data, a police team conducted a raid on the abandoned quarter and successfully rescued the girls.

Three suspects were arrested in connection with the abduction, although one managed to escape. Babu Boro, 22, from Hajuguri in Mazbat, has reportedly been identified as the mastermind behind the crime.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident.