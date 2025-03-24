Guwahati: The members of the Gauhati High Court Bar Association (GHCBA) staged a three-hour sit-in on Monday to protest the government’s decision to relocate the Gauhati High Court to Rangmahal in North Guwahati.

This demonstration followed an extraordinary general body meeting (EOGM) held on March 19, where the association resolved to oppose the move.

The GHCBA also criticized a Full Court Resolution regarding the relocation, which they claim was passed without consulting the Bar.

“Why will we go?” questioned a Bar Association member, expressing displeasure at the government’s directive.

GHCBA president Kamal Nayan Choudhury condemned the decision as “one-sided” and unacceptable.

“There is no logic for shifting the High Court from here to North Guwahati. It is very unfortunate that the lawyer’s fraternity has not been taken into confidence before making such a decision. We condemn this move,” Choudhury said.

Senior advocate Arup Borbora echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the historical significance of the current court building.

“This court building is like a temple. There is a heritage associated with this building which has existed here since 1948. What will happen to this building? What will they do with the court building, which was constructed 12 years ago at a cost of Rs 12 crore—there is no clarity on these questions,” Borbora questioned.

He also raised concerns about potential vested interests, asking, “Will they hand them over to capitalist groups for the construction of hotels? Who initiated this idea without any discussion with anyone? Why does the court have to shift from here? There is a vested interest in this move. Everything has been done keeping the lawyers’ fraternity in the dark.”

The association had previously resolved not to participate in a proposed committee to oversee the relocation, as suggested in a March 13 meeting between the Chief Justice, other High Court judges, and representatives from various legal bodies.

The association’s press release reiterated their stance, stating they would not be part of any committee formed for establishing judicial infrastructure at Rangmahal.

They also demanded a copy of the Full Court Resolution and clarification on the decision-making process.