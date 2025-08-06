Guwahati: A recent image from the wetlands of the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve showcases Assam’s rich biodiversity.

A Barasingha, also known as the swamp deer, was photographed standing amid floating water hyacinths, underscoring the species’ ongoing presence in the region’s floodplain ecosystems.

The image was shared on Wednesday by Assam Forest Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary on his official X account and has since been widely appreciated by wildlife enthusiasts.

“Amidst floating water hyacinths, the majestic Barasingha (Swamp Deer) stands tall in the wetlands of Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve. With their distinctive antlers and preference for marshy grasslands, these elegant herbivores embody the harmony of life that flourishes in Assam’s rich floodplains. A quiet yet powerful presence in one of India’s most iconic wildernesses,” Patowary wrote, sharing the photograph captured by Bitupan Kolong.

Classified as a vulnerable species on the IUCN Red List, the continued presence of the Barasingha in Kaziranga is viewed as a sign of successful conservation efforts.

Experts note that the health of wetland habitats plays a critical role in the survival of this species.

“Each glimpse of the Barasingha is a gentle reminder of how nature quietly thrives when given space and respect,” remarked a senior forest officer from Kaziranga.