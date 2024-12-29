Guwahati: Litterateur and researcher Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami has been elected as the President of Asom Sahitya Sabha in Assam on Sunday.

Goswami has been elected president with a total of 384 votes.

He won by defeating Upen Rabha Hakacham who got 309 votes.

Counting of votes for the posts of president, vice-president and general secretary for the year 2025-2027 was held on Sunday.

Padum Rajkhowa won the vice-president’s post with 385 votes.

The counting of votes is still being carried out and further details on the new committee will be updated soon.