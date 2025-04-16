Assam BJP chief scolds minister in front of CM, video goes viral

Guwahati: A video showing Assam BJP President Dilip Saikia reprimanding state minister Jayanta Malla Baruah in front of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has gone viral, igniting a wave of political reactions and sharp criticism from opposition parties, particularly the Congress.

The incident occurred on Sunday during the inauguration of a new BJP Mandal office at Bahjani in Assam’s Nalbari district. According to sources within the party, Saikia was initially denied entry into the newly inaugurated office, even as CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, Minister Jayanta Malla Baruah who is also the local MLA and the Mandal president were already inside.

In the viral video, Saikia can be seen scolding Baruah and instructing local BJP workers to remove the Mandal president from the premises. Although much of the audio is indistinct, Saikia is heard saying, “Your constituency… disrespect to the president in front of Himanta and others,” while pointing at Baruah. Following the altercation, the Chief Minister and other leaders quietly moved into a room within the complex, distancing themselves from the heated exchange.

A senior BJP leader told media that the event was strictly a party function, not a government programme. “The state party president should have been given due prominence. It appears he felt slighted, and that’s why the confrontation happened,” the leader stated.

The public spat prompted a scathing response from the Assam Congress. State Congress President Bhupen Kumar Borah mocked the BJP, calling the clash a power struggle between “Sanghi Raj and Syndicate Raj.” In a pointed social media post, Borah wrote, “Ram Ram, rebellion on 1st Bohag… I always knew that, in BJP Assam, the Syndicate Sardars are facing a fightback from the RSS-loyalists.”

Borah further alleged that CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, who is known for taking a hard stance against critics, appeared subdued in front of the state BJP chief. “He always considered his chair more important than his self-respect and it is the latest evidence,” Borah added.

Amid the controversy, Dilip Saikia posted a message on social media, choosing not to address the clash directly. Instead, he focused on the event’s significance, writing, “Workers and offices are the backbone of the party, and the new space will empower the team to serve the people with even greater dedication and coordination.”

He also thanked the district and mandal leadership for their presence and support, calling for continued strength and unity among BJP workers.

The incident has exposed internal tensions within the Assam BJP, highlighting a possible rift between party loyalists and those aligned more closely with the state government machinery. As the video continues to circulate, all eyes are on the party leadership’s response to this unusual public outburst.