Guwahati: The BJP in Assam on Tuesday accused former Rajya Sabha MP and Jamiat chief Maulana Asad Madani of being a “sleeper cell of the Congress.”

The saffron party also slammed the existence of a “well-orchestrated political conspiracy” to destabilize the state.

BJP spokesperson Ranjib Kumar Sharma alleged that Madani reportedly hatched a conspiracy during a high-profile dinner in Delhi on July 23.

The dinner at a five-star Delhi hotel was attended by leaders from Congress, Samajwadi Party, National Conference and others who allegedly designed a plan to “polarize Assam politically,” said

Speaking at a press meet at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bhawan in Guwahati, Sharma added that Madani, who was earlier (2006-2012) elected to the Upper House as a joint candidate of the Samajwadi Party and Congress, had a history of siding with Congress-led campaigns in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar during the last Lok Sabha elections.

He also lambasted the Congress for allegedly branding Madani a “BJP agent.”

Also Read: Assam: CM Sarma dismisses Madani influence, defends eviction drives

Sharma added that Lurinjyoti Gogoi, President of the Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) had transitioned from a regionalist leader into a “vocal propagandist” for Congress.

Gogoi’s actions displays a “deep political shame,” working as a coordinator of Congress’s communal polarization strategy, Sharma said.

According to Sharma, Madani’s visit to Assam was aimed at fanning communal tensions.

Sharma stated that several developments were part of a “sequential, premeditated plan” to spoil the eviction of illegal encroachers in Assam at the national level and also distturb the state’s social harmony.

Sharm said that Madani and Gogoi were “pawns in the Congress’ chess move of political polarization.”