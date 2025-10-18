Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Saturday that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has not yet finalised its strategy for the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections, but a plan is expected to be outlined by December.

At the swearing-in ceremony of BPF leader Charan Boro, Sarma stated, “In the 2026 polls, we will develop a collaborative approach because everyone seeks a stable government in Assam under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Though we haven’t had detailed discussions yet, by December we should be able to share our strategy.”

Charan Boro, a two-time MLA from Majbat constituency, was inducted into the Assam cabinet, marking the formal entry of the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) into the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

Reports suggest that Boro is likely to be assigned the Transport Department portfolio.

Sarma thanked BPF president Hagrama Mohilary, saying, “We will work together for the betterment of all communities in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

In the coming days, the Assam cabinet will also meet with BJP executive members, and we will collaborate with the BPF government for the region’s development.”

Reflecting on his long-standing relationship with Mohilary, Sarma noted their connection since 2001–02, which remained intact even during the past five years when he was not in power.

Regarding the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL), Sarma confirmed that Minister Urkhao Gwra Brahma continues to serve in the cabinet and emphasized the importance of engaging with all alliance partners ahead of the 2026 elections.

“We need to engage with all our allies to create an inclusive electoral strategy,” he added.

During the October 5 swearing-in of the new BPF council, Sarma pledged full support to the new administration while upholding its autonomy.