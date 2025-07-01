Haflong: Hundreds of BJP workers staged a sit-in protest in front of the District Commissioner’s office in Assam’s Haflong on Monday, demanding the removal of Debolal Gorlosa from his post as CEM (Chief Executive Member) of the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council.

Protesters also called for the immediate clearance of pending work bills owed to contractors.

The agitating workers leveled serious allegations against Gorlosa, accusing him of anti-BJP activities, corruption, autocratic governance, and involvement in illegal activities across the Dima Hasao district.

The protesters held placards and chanted slogans such as: “Debolal Gorlosa hatao, Dima Hasao bachao”, which translates to “Remove Debolal Gorlosa, Save Dima Hasao.”

The allegations include unauthorized land encroachments, misuse of government funds, illegal mining, and abuse of executive powers, allegedly in violation of the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution of India.

“Debolal Gorlosa is showing bias within the BJP. During the last MAC election, he secretly financed independent candidates who are BJP workers, even while campaigning for BJP candidates elsewhere. Since we supported official BJP candidates, the CEM is now deliberately blocking our bills in retaliation,” alleged Rohit Hagjer, a party worker from Hatikhali constituency.

He further claimed that the independent candidates now hold the positions of Chairman and Vice-Chairman in the Constituency Development Committee (CDC).

Hagjer also warned of mass resignations on July 16 if their demands are not met by July 15.

Earlier, the protesting group submitted a memorandum to Assam Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma, urging him to take action against CEM Gorlosa and replace him with a capable and elected MAC in the interest of unity, strength, and public welfare in Dima Hasao.

They also alleged that CEM Gorlosa has curtailed the portfolios of Executive Members by assigning them low-budget departments.

Sources said that under Gorlosa’s leadership, he sidelined several council members, including Amendu Hojai, Niranjan Hojai, Nojit Kemprai, Devojit Bathari, Biswajit Daulagupu, Ratan Jarambusa, and Ngamrothang Hmar.