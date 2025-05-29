Assam: Body recovered from river in Dibrugarh, suicide suspected

Dibrugarh: The body of a man was recovered from the river at Mohanaghat area in Dibrugarh district of Assam on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Prasenjit Chakraborty, a resident of Paltan Bazar, Dibrugarh, and the office secretary at Rajiv Bhawan.

According to reports, Chakraborty is suspected to have died by suicide after jumping into the river. His body was discovered floating near Mohanaghat, and a suicide note was recovered from his possession.

Eyewitnesses stated that he arrived at the riverbank on a two-wheeler, parked it nearby, and left his slippers before reportedly jumping into the river.

“We found his body floating in the river and have recovered a note indicating suicide. The body has been sent for post-mortem, and further investigation is underway,” said a police official.

