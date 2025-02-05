Pathsala: The 77th Biennial Session of the Asom Xahitya Xabha of Pathsala break records by Selling books in a book fair worth Rs 5 crore.

Subhash Ray secretary of the Book fair said, “Books worth Rs 5 crore sold in Asam Xahitya Xabha within 5 days. The 5 crore show that the book reading culture is reviving among the people. State govt’s call to celebrate 2025 as the ‘Year of Books’ has also encouraged many.”

Book fair in the Sabha attracted people which was introduced in the Xahitya Xabha session at Pathsala in 1987 which later became part and parcel of the sessions everywhere.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urges people to buy Books at Pathsala Asom Xahitya Xabha Session.

He made these remarks while visiting the Bhattadeva Kshetra- the main venue in Pathsala, to review the preparations for the prestigious literary event.

Giridhar Choudhury, Secretary of the organising committee, shared the impressive attendance figures, stating, “More than 30 lakh people from Northeast visited the Asam Xahitya Xabha during the last five days.”

“We built several roads for the public, and the Bajali district and police administration supported us in ensuring a smooth experience for everyone,” he added.