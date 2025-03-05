Assam: Book on Legislative Procedures in India launched at DHSK college

Dibrugarh: The Department of Political Science at Dibrugarh Hanumanbax Surajmall Kanoi College (DHSK) College, Dibrugarh, hosted the formal launch of the book ‘Legislative Procedures in India‘.

The book is authored by Dr. Lamkholal Doungel, Associate Professor and Head of the Department, and co-authored by Dr. Mahan Ranjan, Assistant Professor at Sibsagar Girls’ College. Published by Ashok Publication, Guwahati, it aims to simplify the understanding of legislative processes for students.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dr. Doungel, during his address, introduced the book’s objectives, highlighting its relevance to students of the Four-Year Undergraduate Programme (FYUGP) under the National Education Policy (NEP).

It is designed specifically for second-semester Political Science students of Dibrugarh University. He expressed his gratitude to his co-author, Dr. Ranjan, and publisher Apratim Das for their support.

The book was officially inaugurated by Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, Principal of DHSK College, in the presence of several dignitaries, including Dr. Mridul Sharma, Controller of Examinations, Dr. Dipankaj Gogoi, IQAC Coordinator, senior journalists Avik Chakraborty and M Imran Ali, and faculty members.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Dr. Saikia congratulated the authors for their academic contribution and encouraged students to use the book to enhance their learning. Dr. Sharma praised the book’s clarity, while Dr. Gogoi highlighted the importance of faculty-driven academic literature in shaping quality educational content.

The event concluded with Dr. Biraj Dutta’s closing remarks and a vote of thanks. The launch marks an important addition to the academic resources at DHSK College, reinforcing the institution’s commitment to educational excellence.