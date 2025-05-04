Digboi: A furious mob in Bordumsa, Tinsukia district, Assam, staged a strong protest against Bordumsa Police, alleging the brutal torture of an innocent youth in a manner likened to the inhuman barbarism of the Taliban.

Aggrieved agitators, chanting anti-government slogans outside the Bordumsa police station, claimed that police brutally assaulted a youth named Jayanta Moran without any justifiable reason within the police station on May 3, 2025.

According to the agitators, the incident reportedly stemmed from a verbal altercation the previous day, May 2nd, at a polling station during the Assam Panchayat elections.

The youth and a police official had a disagreement after Moran allegedly broke a voting queue.

Subsequently, on May 3, police allegedly summoned Moran to the police station and subjected him to severe physical torture for an offense that protesters claim is undefined.

Bhadreswar Moran, a prominent BJP leader from Buri Dehing Mouza, strongly condemned the alleged police brutality, questioning its occurrence at a time when Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma has been stating the importance of bridging the gap between the police and the community.

Meanwhile, taking strong cognizance, the Assam Police stated on its official social media handle X that the DGP Assam Police ordered the suspension of the officer and personnel involved, and the DGP directed the reserve closure of the OC Bordumsa.

Reference Bordumsa incident. @DGPAssamPolice has ordered the following with immediate effect.



The Officers & Personnel involved suspended & closed to OR.



The OC closed to OR.



SP @TinsukiaPolice to complete enquiry in 48 hrs. @himantabiswa @CMOfficeAssam — Assam Police (@assampolice) May 4, 2025

Furthermore, the top cop of the state also asked the SP Tinsukia to complete the inquiry procedures within 48 hours.