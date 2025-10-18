Guwahati: The Assam Cabinet saw an expansion on Saturday with the swearing-in of Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) MLA Charan Boro as a minister.

The oath-taking ceremony took place at Raj Bhavan at 11 a.m., where Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya administered the oath of office and secrecy to Boro, a two-term MLA from Majbat constituency.

This development comes in the wake of the BPF’s significant success in the recent Bodoland Territorial Council elections.

Although the party had been supporting the BJP-led coalition in the Assembly, it had not been an official ally until now.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BPF President Hagrama Mohilary were also present at the event.

Charan Boro’s induction marks the BPF’s formal return to the ruling NDA alliance after spending years in opposition.

This strategic move is seen as strengthening the party’s position ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, enhancing its role in state governance.

A graduate of Cotton College and a postgraduate from Gauhati University, Boro is regarded as one of the rising young leaders of the BPF.

He was first elected from the Mazbat constituency in 2016 and secured re-election in 2021.