Guwahati: The 9th edition of the Brahmaputra Valley Film Festival (BVFF) is gearing up to captivate audiences with its diverse and exciting lineup. T

The festival, scheduled to take place from December 5th to 8th at Jyoti Chitraban Film Studio in Guwahati, promises to be a cinematic extravaganza.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

“BVFF is more than just a film festival; it’s a platform that celebrates stories that resonate and inspire,” said Tanushree Hazarika, Festival Director. “We’re committed to promoting the rich cultural heritage of Northeast India and fostering the growth of regional cinema.”

This year’s festival will showcase a curated selection of feature films, documentaries, and short films from both Northeast India and beyond.

With over 220 film entries received, the jury panel, comprising renowned industry figures such as Nitin Baid, Anvita Dutt, and Abhishek Chaubey, will select the best films across various categories.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Special screenings of critically acclaimed films like Mithya, Zende: The Supercop, and Chashma are also on the agenda. Additionally, masterclasses and industry discussions will provide valuable insights for aspiring filmmakers.