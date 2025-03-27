Guwahati: A brother allegedly killed his sister at Manipur Ojari, in Morigaon of Assam, after a heated domestic dispute on Wednesday evening.

As per reports, Purna Das, in a fit of rage, severely assaulted his sister Anu Das, following an argument over a family matter.

After the brutal attack, he tied her up inside their home and later took her to Morigaon Civil Hospital as her condition worsened.

Upon arrival at the hospital, Anu Das was declared dead by the doctors.

According to the initial investigation, the incident stemmed from a dispute over family property.

However, Purna Das has reportedly stated that he assaulted his sister in response to her alleged mistreatment of their father.

The police are investigating the incident to determine the exact cause of the events.