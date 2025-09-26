Guwahati: Hagrama Mohilary, current Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) chief and Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) candidate, surged ahead in the Debargaon constituency of Kokrajhar in Assam during the initial phase of vote counting for the fifth BTC elections.

By noon, BPF maintained its lead with 19 seats, while BJP and UPPL each secured 9 seats. Congress had not won any seats, and other parties held 1 seat.

By 10 am, Mohilary had secured 2,779 votes, placing him 659 votes ahead of Kampa Borgoyary, the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) candidate, who had polled 2,120 votes.

The early lead reinforces BPF’s stronghold in the region, though final results remain awaited.

Election authorities began counting votes at 8 am across the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), which includes Kokrajhar, Chirang, Udalguri, Baksa, and Tamulpur districts.

The entire process is being conducted under tight security arrangements, with heavy deployment of personnel to maintain law and order.

This year’s BTC election saw a total of 316 candidates vying for 40 seats. Kokrajhar alone fielded 100 candidates across 12 constituencies, including 43 from Kokrajhar sub-division, 48 from Gossaigaon, and one from Parbatjhora.

Other districts also witnessed keen contests as national and regional parties battled for control of the influential autonomous council.

The UPPL, led by Pramod Boro, the current BTC chief, faces stiff opposition from the BPF, BJP, Congress, and other smaller regional parties.

The BJP, riding high on campaign promises and public rallies led by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, has pledged welfare schemes for women and students, land rights, and constitutional protections for BTR’s tribal communities.

Out of the 40 council constituencies, 30 are reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs), five for non-STs, and five are unreserved.

The polls witnessed an enthusiastic voter response, with more than 26.58 lakh electors casting their ballots at 3,279 polling stations.

District-Wise Vote Counting Updates:

In Chirang, counting is underway at Bijni College, where a temporary strong room has been set up to process votes from four constituencies, Nichima, Subhaijhar, Manah Cherpang, and Thuribari.

Twelve tables have been assigned to each constituency, with 37 candidates awaiting results in this sub-division.

In Tamulpur, counting began on time at Tamulpur Senior Secondary School, covering five constituencies: Darongajuli, Nagrizuli, Goybari, Shuklai Cherpang, and Goreshwar.

A total of 41 candidates are contesting here, with officials expecting results after approximately seven rounds of counting.

In Kokrajhar town, vote counting is underway for six constituencies.

The process is taking place at the designated strong room, where officials will determine the fate of 43 candidates.

Similar procedures are being followed in Udalguri, Baksa, and other parts of the region.

Authorities have maintained heightened security across all counting centers to ensure a smooth, peaceful process. Election officials report no disruptions so far.

Minor Delays Noted:

In Parbatjhora, counting began nearly an hour later than scheduled, slightly delaying the timeline for result declarations in that segment. However, officials have confirmed that the process is now proceeding normally.