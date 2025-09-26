Guwahati: The counting of votes for the 2025 Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections began at 8 am on Friday under tight security and the supervision of District Commissioners and Returning Officers in all districts of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).

By mid-morning, the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) had taken an early lead, securing 13 seats as of 10 am.

The United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) followed with 3 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had won 1 seat. The Congress had not opened its account at that point.

As the clock struck noon, the BPF strengthened its position with 19 seats, while the BJP and UPPL were neck-and-neck at 9 seats each.

One seat went to an independent or other party, and Congress continued to trail with zero wins.

In Parbatjhora constituency, BPF candidate Mun Mun Brahma led by 327 votes after the postal ballots and first-round votes were counted.

Prominent BPF figures, including Hagrama Mohilary, Charan Bodo, and Rihon Daimary, are currently leading in their respective constituencies.

On the UPPL front, both Pramod Boro and Khampa Borgoyari have gained early leads, while Chandan Brahma appears to be trailing.

Latest Seat Tally:

BPF – 20

– 20 BJP – 10

– 10 UPPL – 10

– 10 Congress – 0

– 0 Others – 1

Leading Candidates in Key Constituencies:

Parbatjhora – BPF’s Mun Mun Brahma

Guma – BJP’s Sajal Kumar Singh

Shrirampur – BPF’s Mukleshwar Rahman

Yamduar – BPF’s William Narzary

Saraibil – UPPL’s Raju Narzary

Kachugaon – BPF’s Rabiram Narzary

Fakiragram – BJP’s Arup Kumar De

Dotma – BJP’s Manoranjon Brahma

Banorgaon – UPPL’s Rabiram Brahma

Devargaon – UPPL’s Khampa Borgoyari

Baokhungri – BPF’s Dhaneshwar Goyari

Salakati – UPPL’s Lawrence Islary (in the lead)

Security remains tight across the region, and election officials continue to oversee a smooth counting process. Final results are expected to shape the future leadership and governance of the BTC.



