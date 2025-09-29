Guwahati: The new Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) administration will officially assume office on October 5, following a rescheduling of the oath-taking ceremony to accommodate ongoing Durga Puja festivities in the region.

Initially slated for an earlier date, the ceremony was postponed by two days after consultations between Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya.

Authorities cited the immersion of Goddess Durga on October 3 as a key reason for the change, aiming to prevent overlap between religious celebrations and political proceedings.

BTC leader Hagrama Mohilary recently met with Chief Minister Sarma to discuss pressing administrative issues and existing gaps in governance within the council.

Following the recently concluded Bodoland Territorial Council Elections, Shri Hagrama Mohilary, Hon’ble President of the BPF, along with the victorious candidates from his party called upon me today.



Although no conclusive outcomes emerged from the meeting, both leaders plan to resume discussions after the swearing-in.

Mohilary was joined by senior figures such as Durga Das Boro, Rihon Daimary, and Rabiram Narzary, signaling a united leadership front as the region prepares for a new political chapter.

The delegation focused their talks on development strategies, equitable resource distribution, and enhancing administrative performance across Bodoland.

Government sources emphasized that the revised date for the oath-taking reflects a conscious effort to respect cultural traditions while maintaining focus on governance.

The new BTC leadership is expected to prioritize regional stability, fast-track development programs, and respond to public concerns regarding administrative effectiveness.