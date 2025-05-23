Guwahati: The All Assam Buddhists Association (AABA) has formally called for an immediate halt to the production and distribution of “Premium Agarbatti” incense sticks, manufactured and packed by Patanjali Ayurved Limited.

The decision follows the depiction of Lord Buddha’s image on the product’s packaging, which the association deems disrespectful and a commercial exploitation of a religious symbol.

AABA Jorhat-based foreign secretary Ranjit Shyam, in a statement, condemned and expressed deep disapproval over the depiction of Lord Buddha’s image on the packaging of “Premium Agarbatti” incense sticks, manufactured and packed by Patanjali Ayurved Limited, Haridwar, Uttarakhand.

Ranjit Shyam stated that the Buddhist body, led by its president Gyanpal Mahathera, views the use of Lord Buddha’s image in such a manner as amounting to “commercial exploitation of a religious symbol.”

“Lord Buddha is a revered spiritual figure for millions of followers across the world,” Shyam added.

Moreover, AABA observed that this act has “deeply hurt the sentiments of the Buddhist community,” noting that Lord Buddha’s image symbolizes peace, compassion, and enlightenment.

They stressed that the misuse of religious icons for promotional or commercial gain is inappropriate and reflects a “lack of sensitivity towards the beliefs and emotions of religious minorities.”

The Buddhist organization is demanding that Patanjali Ayurved Limited immediately cease production of the controversial incense brand.

Furthermore, AABA seeks the withdrawal of all existing stocks from the market and urges concerned authorities, religious leaders, and civil society organizations to support their demand.