Guwahati: A road accident on National Highway 27 (NH-27) in Patacharkuchi, Bajali district, Lower Assam, resulted in the loss of one life and leaving several others injured.

According to sources, a vehicle, bearing registration number SK01J2345, was travelling from Sikkim to Guwahati with school staff and answer sheets of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) when it met with the accident.

The vehicle lost control and hit a bridge, causing the fatal crash.

The deceased has been identified as Podm Bahadur Giri, an officer of the CBSE. The injured persons have been rushed to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College and Hospital in Barpeta for better treatment.

Police are investigating the cause of the accident.

