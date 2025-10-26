Guwahati: In the heart of Charaideo, a remarkable story of coexistence is unfolding ,one where village communities have transformed their surroundings into a sanctuary where forests thrive and wildlife flourishes.

Assam Forest and Environment Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, highlighted this inspiring model of community-driven conservation. He wrote, “In the heart of Charaideo, village communities have nurtured a haven where forests thrive and wildlife flourishes. Visit to witness how people and nature coexist in perfect harmony, a true lesson in grassroots conservation. Chalapathar, Charaideo District : Bitupan Kolong.”

In the heart of Charaideo, village communities have nurtured a haven where forests thrive and wildlife flourishes. Visit to witness how people and nature coexist in perfect harmony, a true lesson in grassroots conservation.



?Chalapathar, Charaideo District



?: Bitupan Kolong pic.twitter.com/2RbAKJfbrx — Chandra Mohan Patowary (@cmpatowary) October 26, 2025

The minister’s post, accompanied by an evocative photograph captured by Bitupan Kolong, has drawn widespread appreciation online for shedding light on the quiet yet powerful conservation efforts emerging from Assam’s rural heartlands.

Also Read: Assam tea finds its place at the Nobel Prize Museum

Local residents of Chalapathar have for years practiced traditional ecological stewardship, protecting forest patches, maintaining biodiversity, and promoting sustainable use of natural resources without external interventions.

Their approach stands as a testament to how indigenous knowledge and community participation can ensure environmental balance.

Environmentalists believe that such examples of grassroots conservation can play a pivotal role in Assam’s wider efforts to combat deforestation and habitat loss. “These local models show that people’s participation is the most effective form of conservation,” said a senior forest official from the Charaideo Division.

With Chalapathar now gaining recognition, the district’s forest department and NGOs are exploring ways to support the villagers’ initiative while maintaining its community-led ethos , a rare example where harmony between people and nature is not just an ideal, but a lived reality.