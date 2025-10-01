Guwahati: CID on Wednesday warned that anyone disseminating AI-generated images or unverified reports on social media about the probe into legendary singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death faces immediate legal repercussions, as authorities grapple with a deluge of online falsehoods threatening the investigation’s integrity.

“ Assam police is strictly monitoring the social media platforms. If anyone is found spreading “fake AI generated pics or fake news” strict legal action will be initiated against them.

@assampolice @DGPAssamPolice

#beware #fakenews #Donotspread” CID Assam posted on X .

Just within hours of arrests of the prime accused duo — Shyamkanu Mahanta and Siddharth Sharma, a fake photo started circulating on social media platforms in which Mahanta is smiling in police custody but the truth was different; he looked sad and tensed actually in custody.

In Assamese, the CMO urged: “Before sharing any social media info, ascertain its veracity,” highlighting the peril of rumors fueling unrest.

Mahanta, nabbed at Delhi’s airport upon return from Singapore where he’d evaded a lookout notice, and Sharma, detained in Gurgaon, were remanded to 14-day judicial custody by a Guwahati court.

Charged under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023 sections for criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide by negligence, the duo faces scrutiny over alleged mismanagement during the ill-fated event.

Garg’s death initially ruled accidental has ignited conspiracy theories, with over 50 FIRs filed statewide demanding accountability.

Also Read: Zubeen Garg death: Arrest of Sharma–Mahanta duo triumph, says Akhil Gogoi

The Assam government invoked Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) with Singapore for deeper cooperation, while freezing the accused’s assets.

Meanwhile,Garg’s widow Garima Saikia clings to hope for truth.

With AI deepfakes proliferating, authorities tread a razor’s edge: safeguarding justice from the chaos of clicks.

The young legendary singer Zubeen Garg was died in a mysterious circumstances on September 19,2025 in Singapore.

He had gone to perform there at Northeast India Festival organised by Shyamkanu Mahanta. Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma was with him.

The young legendary singer Zubeen Garg was only 52 at the time of his last breath.