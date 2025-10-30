Guwahati: The Concerned Citizens of Guwahati have condemned the recent extension of the GNB Road Flyover (also known as the Noonmati–Dighalipukhuri Flyover), accusing the Assam Government and the PWD (Road) of a “gross violation” of a previous Gauhati High Court-approved design and showing an alarming disregard for environmental safeguards.

The core of the controversy stems from a sworn affidavit the Assam Government submitted to the Gauhati High Court in an earlier Public Interest Litigation (PIL).

Addressing a press conference in Guwahati, the citizens’ group said that the government had “categorically submitted” that the flyover’s modified design would terminate at the Rabindra Bhawan point and would not affect the Dighalipukhuri pond or the trees standing beyond that point.

The citizens alleged that a new PWD map shows the project is now planned to extend significantly further, up to the Handique Girls’ College Tiniali, a distance the group estimates is 70 meters beyond the approved termination point.

The group reported that construction began near the Dighalipukhuri gates on September 24, and the next day, they found three mature trees along the divider uprooted. Upon obtaining the new project map from PWD officials, they discovered the unauthorized extension.

“The extension will require cutting more than ten mature trees along the divider and severely trimming others, irreparably harming the heritage and environment of the area, including the historic Dighalipukhuri,” said Indranee Dutta, former Director of OKD Institute.

Construction Amidst Mourning for Zubeen Garg

The Concerned Citizens of Guwahati pointedly noted that the construction activity beyond Rabindra Bhawan began “less than five days after the tragic death of our beloved singer, Zubeen Garg,” who had actively protested alongside them to save the trees.

“The government stealthily did it at a time when the entire state was mourning the death of Zubeen Garg,” said activist Sangeeta Das suggesting the timing was intentional to avoid public protest.

The extension is also opposed because it will allegedly block the public view of the statue of music legend Dr. Bhupen Hazarika from the main road near the tank’s main gate.

Call for Audit on Translocated Trees

They also raised serious concerns about the survival rate of 77 age-old trees that were translocated for the flyover’s construction.

“While the government has claimed the trees survived, the citizens’ group alleges the “ground reality is starkly different,” with nearly half showing signs of collapse,” said journalist Mahesh Deka.

He said that experts say a true survival determination requires at least three years.

Demands and Environmental Plans

The group reiterated its firm opposition to any infrastructure project that compromises the environmental health and heritage of Guwahati, stating, “Development that destroys green cover, pollutes our air, and raises local temperatures cannot be called progress.”

The citizens’ group reiterated its four main demands, which include an immediate stay on all construction beyond Rabindra Bhawan, a formal explanation for the deviation, a survival audit for the 77 translocated trees, and a transparent project review.