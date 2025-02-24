Guwahati: The Axom Nagarik Samaj (ANS), a civil society organization in Assam, has issued a call for unity against what it describes as a growing trend of “anarchy” in the state.

The ANS expressed deep concern over a series of recent incidents targeting opposition figures and critics of the government, alleging a pattern of intimidation and suppression of dissent.

In a statement issued on Monday, the ANS highlighted several specific cases. These include what they termed a “false propaganda and vilification campaign” against Lok Sabha MP Gaurav Gogoi and his wife, initiated by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

The ANS also condemned the physical attack on Lok Sabha MP Rakibul Hussain and his security guards in Rupihihat, emphasizing the vulnerability of opposition leaders.

The targeting of Dr. Geetashree Tamuli, wife of Raijor Dal chief Akhil Gogoi, a vocal critic of the government, was also cited as a disturbing trend.

Finally, the recent midnight arrest of Mohbubul Haque, Chancellor of Meghalaya-based USTM, following public expressions of displeasure by the Chief Minister, was flagged as another example of alleged government overreach.

The ANS stated that these incidents share a common thread: they target individuals and groups perceived as threats to the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The organization claims that the BJP has employed tactics such as “false propaganda, vilification campaigns, lawsuits, physical attacks, and intimidation” to weaken opposition parties, writers, intellectuals, and anyone who challenges their ideology.

They likened these methods to those of a “fascist regime.”

The ANS warned that these incidents may be a prelude to intensified efforts to suppress dissent ahead of the 2026 Assam Assembly elections.

They anticipate increased intimidation, false propaganda, and physical attacks targeting the opposition as the election approaches.

In response to this perceived threat, the ANS is urging all political parties, citizens, writers, intellectuals, and civil society groups who believe in democracy and the rule of law to unite and resist these alleged atrocities.

They are calling for peaceful and non-violent protests against what they describe as propaganda, vilification, intimidation, and physical attacks.

The ANS believes that a united front is crucial to safeguarding democratic principles in Assam. The statement was signed by Ajit Kumar Bhuyan, president, and Paresh Malakar, general secretary of the Axom Nagarik Samaj.