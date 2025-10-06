Guwahati :In a significant political development, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that the state government will soon hold a detailed press conference to disclose the findings of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) report related to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi’s alleged links with Pakistan.

The Chief Minister, after chairing a Cabinet meeting in Dispur, said that the report was briefly discussed during the session but not in full, given the “sensitive situation” prevailing in the state following the ongoing probe into singer Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death.

“Within the next two to three days, we will be organising a press conference. Journalists from Assam as well as from Delhi will be invited. We discussed the SIT report on Gaurav Gogoi today in the Cabinet, though not in detail due to the current circumstances,” Sarma told reporters.

Earlier in the day, Sarma also wrote on his official FB page, stating that the Cabinet had held “a brief discussion on the report submitted by a special investigative team regarding the Member of Parliament from Assam” and that “a special press conference will be held after a few days.”

“Today, the SIT report on Ali Tauqeer Sheikh was placed before Assam Cabinet for initial discussions.

Very soon, we will reveal the grave issues which have been unearthed by the SIT in this case.” Sarma wrote on X.

Interestingly he did not take the name of the member of parliament.

Without revealing specifics, the Chief Minister hinted at the explosive nature of the SIT’s findings, describing them as “damning and damaging.” “The report is very damaging. We want to share it with a larger audience so that people are fully aware of its findings,” he said.

The anticipated press briefing is expected to draw intense media attention from both state and national outlets, as the SIT’s conclusions could have major political implications for Assam’s opposition ranks and beyond.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) report on Ali Tauqeer Sheikh, a Pakistani national and climate policy expert, represents a significant escalation in Assam’s probe into alleged anti-India activities with potential national security implications.

Constituted by the Assam Cabinet on February 17, 2025, the SIT led by the state police delved into Sheikh’s social media interactions, financial transactions, and associations, uncovering a sprawling network that allegedly involved payments to individuals in India, facilitation by Pakistan’s Ministry of Interior for visits by an Assam Member of Parliament, and the role of a British national married to Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi (widely identified as Elizabeth Colburn, who previously worked with

Spanning over 100 pages, the report details Sheikh’s 18 documented visits to India, communications with Assamese academics and JNU professors, and comments on India’s internal affairs that prompted charges under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has described the findings as “damaging and damning” for the Congress party, hinting at a broader conspiracy undermining India’s sovereignty, with the government poised to release key excerpts publicly while considering a handover to the National Investigation Agency for deeper scrutiny.

Sarma uploaded the video of the press conference along with his posts on social media platforms.