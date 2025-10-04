Guwahati: Just a day after holding his second live Facebook session, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday announced that he would refrain from discussing the case surrounding the death of legendary singer Zubeen Garg with journalists or the media.

Instead, he made it clear that all his statements on the matter will be addressed exclusively through his social media platform.

Taking to X, the chief minister wrote, “I will answer all queries regarding #BelovedZubeen case only on my Facebook Live.” The declaration comes amid intense public interest and speculation surrounding the mysterious circumstances of the singer’s passing.

Sarma has already conducted two live sessions since Garg’s death , the first on September 29 and the second on October 3 using the platform to engage directly with citizens and respond to their concerns.

In his latest video message uploaded alongside his post, Sarma explained his decision: “Because it is a sensitive issue, I prefer not to discuss it with journalists or media. Whenever I have to say, or whatever questions the public may have, I will address them through my Facebook page.”

I will answer all queries regarding #BelovedZubeen case only on my Facebook Live. pic.twitter.com/yZrotJi9yN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 4, 2025

The chief minister further cautioned that excessive discussions in the public domain could prove counterproductive.

“Constantly discussing such a sensitive matter every ten minutes could lead to negative consequences,” he said.

His remarks underline a strategic shift in how he intends to manage communications around the high-profile case, which has already triggered emotional responses across Assam and beyond.

Zubeen Garg, one of Assam’s most iconic cultural figures, died on September 19, 2025, in Singapore under mysterious circumstances while swimming. His sudden death has left the state in mourning and sparked widespread demands for a thorough investigation.

The state government has since constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, while political parties, cultural organizations, and civil society groups continue to press for transparency and justice.

By choosing to speak directly to the public online rather than through media, the chief minister appears to be navigating a delicate balance between public sentiment and the sensitivities of an ongoing investigation.