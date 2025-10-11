Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday hailed the Centre’s decision to constitute a High-Powered Committee on the Demography Mission, calling it a “historic and much-needed step” to address what he termed as a “national challenge” of illegal infiltration-driven demographic change in the state.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister wrote, ““Assam has long been a victim of demographic change due to decades of illegal infiltration — a reality now reflected in the fact that over 38% of our population is Muslim.

Announcement of a High-Powered Committee by Hon’ble Home Minister Sri @AmitShah on Demography Mission is a historic and much-needed step to scientifically study and counter this national challenge through the 3-D Policy — Detect, Delete and Deport.A decisive move to protect identity, security, and cultural heritage. ”

Assam has long been a victim of demographic change due to decades of illegal infiltration — a reality now reflected in the fact that over 38% of our population is Muslim.

Announcement of a High-Powered Committee by Honble Home Minister Sri @AmitShah on Demography Mission is a… pic.twitter.com/32rEwQdSYN — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) October 11, 2025

The Demography Mission, announced by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, aims to undertake a comprehensive scientific study of population patterns in border and vulnerable districts of Assam, particularly focusing on the impact of illegal immigration over the decades.

According to official sources, the committee will comprise demographers, security experts, and sociologists to recommend corrective measures under the 3-D Policy — Detect, Delete, and Deport , aimed at identifying and addressing the issue of illegal migration.

Political observers note that the move comes amid long-standing concerns in Assam regarding the protection of indigenous identity, land rights, and cultural balance. The Chief Minister’s strong endorsement reflects the state government’s alignment with the Centre’s strategy to counter demographic changes through administrative, legal, and technological means.

The decision has sparked widespread discussion across Assam’s political spectrum, with supporters calling it a “timely and bold step,” while some opposition leaders have urged the government to ensure the process remains “objective and inclusive.”

Officials said the High-Powered Committee is expected to begin work within weeks, with a detailed roadmap likely to be presented before the Ministry of Home Affairs later this year.