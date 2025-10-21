Guwahati: In a bold assertion of Assam’s border security policy, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced that 18 illegal infiltrators were pushed back from Sribhumi early in the morning a move that underscores his government’s uncompromising stand on infiltration.

“Just like Kohli’s iconic straight drive, we are also executing PUSHBACKS straight back to the territory of illegal infiltrators. such pitch invaders have been pushed back early this morning from Sribhumi. Diwali is really the time when the good defeats the evil,” Chief Minister Sarma wrote on his official X account, invoking a cricket metaphor to describe the precision and decisiveness of the operation.

Officials confirmed that the joint operation was carried out by the Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF), with support from local intelligence units. The individuals, identified as Bangladeshi nationals, were intercepted before dawn and sent back across the border through their original entry point.

According to government sources, this action forms part of Assam’s “zero-tolerance against infiltration” campaign, aimed at safeguarding the state’s cultural and demographic balance. The Chief Minister’s statement, blending festive symbolism with firm governance, has resonated widely across social media.

As Assam gears up for the upcoming elections, heightened vigilance continues along sensitive border zones. The latest pushback, officials said, reflects the state’s unwavering resolve to defend its frontiers and identity.