Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma inaugurated the newly constructed Kamrup District Judicial Court Complex in Guwahati’s Amingaon on Friday.

The project, built for Rs 52.25 crore, aims to enhance the efficiency and accessibility of justice for the Kamrup district and surrounding areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In a post shared on the Chief Minister’s official X account, it was emphasized that the new Kamrup District Judicial Court Complex is designed to provide a modern, integrated judicial infrastructure, featuring 15 courtrooms and advanced digital services to streamline the legal process.

HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the newly built Kamrup District Judicial Court Complex built at a cost of ?52.25 crore in Amingaon today.



The modern facility features 15 courtrooms, digital and ICT-enabled services and several amenities offering a robust, integrated judicial… pic.twitter.com/EyH1299MxE — Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) August 1, 2025

The newly built complex features 15 courtrooms designed to streamline the processing of cases, helping reduce delays.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The facility includes digital services such as e-filing, video conferencing, and case tracking, designed to accelerate trials, reduce paperwork, and enhance transparency.

In addition to the courtrooms, the complex includes judges’ chambers, waiting areas for litigants, and lawyers’ lounges, making it more user-friendly and accessible.

During the inauguration, CM Sarma emphasized the government’s commitment to improving justice infrastructure across the state.

He stressed the importance of decentralizing judicial services and equipping them with modern tools to ensure the timely delivery of justice.

The Kamrup District Judicial Court Complex is part of Assam’s broader effort to modernize the state’s judicial system and improve access to justice through digital integration.