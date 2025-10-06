Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday launched the ‘Shraddhanjali’ scheme, aimed at facilitating the dignified return of the mortal remains of residents who die outside the State.

Speaking at the launch, Sarma said, “The Shraddhanjali scheme is an initiative to ensure the dignified return of the bodies of those who passed away outside the State to their family members.”

The program will be implemented by the State’s Home and Political Department in coordination with the Assam Police.

However, the Chief Minister clarified that the scheme will not cover financially well-off families or those capable of making their own arrangements.

Additionally, patients traveling to other States for medical treatment will not be eligible under this scheme.