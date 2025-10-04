Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced that individuals who made public claims on YouTube and Facebook about the circumstances of singer Zubeen Garg’s death must now submit sworn affidavits to the judicial commission investigating the case.

Officials said the commission will closely monitor those who have raised doubts or accusations online but do not back their statements with formal testimony.

“The responsibility now lies with them. Their response will show who truly supports Zubeen Garg,” an official source said.

The inquiry will be led by Justice Soumitra Saikia of the Gauhati High Court.

In a Facebook Live session, CM Sarma urged anyone with information, videos, or relevant evidence related to Garg’s death to come forward and provide it to the commission.

Zubeen Garg passed away on September 19 in Singapore while swimming, shortly after attending the 4th NorthEast India Festival. The exact circumstances of his death remain unclear.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) is conducting a parallel probe, following the registration of more than 60 FIRs across the state.

This move follows growing focus on online rumors and speculation surrounding the singer’s death.

Authorities stress the need for evidence-based testimony to separate fact from misinformation.